Home » Found dead under truck
News

Found dead under truck

by admin

It was learned that the person, who was determined to have died in the examination of the medical teams, was the owner of the pickup truck, Hasan Tibik (59), and that there was no news from him after he left his house yesterday. The body was taken to the morgue of Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute. It is estimated that Tibik, who was learned to be a farmer, was under the front wheel of the vehicle when he suddenly moved while he was getting under the truck to control the malfunctioning vehicle. (AA)

See also  How does VAT work in Amazon's PAN-EU procedure?

You may also like

Wolong, Sichuan has repeatedly photographed the world’s only...

Discount on the payment of utility services –...

Prosecutor charged man for threatening Vice President Francia...

floor by floor | News.at

People in Spain went to the polls for...

Government denies “abuses of power” in investigation for...

At least one dead in heavy airstrikes on...

The only white giant panda in the world!...

New requirements are imposed for the coast guard...

New heating or better yet, the insulation –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy