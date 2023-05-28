Found dead under truck

It was learned that the person, who was determined to have died in the examination of the medical teams, was the owner of the pickup truck, Hasan Tibik (59), and that there was no news from him after he left his house yesterday. The body was taken to the morgue of Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute. It is estimated that Tibik, who was learned to be a farmer, was under the front wheel of the vehicle when he suddenly moved while he was getting under the truck to control the malfunctioning vehicle. (AA)

