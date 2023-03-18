With the new “Climate Stage” discussion format, the Gießerei – the “House of Sustainability” in Rieder Rainerstraße – wants to call for joint reflection, reflection and discussion. The new format will start with free admission on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. with one representative each from “Last Generation” and “Fridays for Future”: After positions and motives have been presented, discussions with all interested parties will begin – In view of the controversial debate, an exciting evening is in store.

Discourse on future topics

In addition to the possibility of sustainable shopping and gastronomy, the foundry also wanted to offer a discussion platform for future topics. “For us, it’s not about a battle of opinions, but about a constructive, understanding-promoting discussion of topics. One or two guests will start with a short presentation, and then there should be enough time for questions and discussion,” says Max Gramberger from the foundry about the new series of events .

Jakob Ranftl comes from Innviertel

Image: private



Jacob Ranftl from “Letzte Generation” and Jan Aigner from “Fridays for Future” will start on March 21st. Jacob Ranftl is 29 years old, an electrical engineer, comes from the Innviertel and is considered one of the better-known faces of the “last generation”. Together with some colleagues, he took part in controversial pasting campaigns, for example in Linz, and experienced very confrontational situations.

He will talk about his personal motivation for choosing this path, the code of conduct of the “last generation” and the meticulous preparation of the individual campaigns. Ranftl also wants to comment on the massive criticism of the procedure. Jan Aigner, 23-year-old software developer from Linz, is involved in “Fridays for Future”. He took care of the Facebook account of the “Fridays” in Linz for a long time and is now mainly working with new members. Aigner is also involved in the planning and organization of the next federal plenum of “Fridays for Future”, where activists from all over Austria will meet. He will also explain his motivation and present the principles of the movement. “The climate stage wants to offer the opportunity to give an intensive and comprehensive insight into ‘Fridays for Future’ and in particular into the actions of the ‘Last Generation’. I look forward to many interested visitors,” says Max Gramberger.

Author Dieter Seitl Local editor Innviertel Dieter Seitl