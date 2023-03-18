Home Sports Young Doan signed an NHL contract with Arizona, where his father lived
Young Doan signed an NHL contract with Arizona, where his father lived

Young Doan signed an NHL contract with Arizona, where his father lived

The 21-year-old Tonk Doan was selected by the Coyotes during the 2021 draft from the 37th position. Last season and so far, he played running back for the Arizona State Sun Devils in the NCAA. In this season, he scored 38 points for 16 goals and 22 assists in 39 games and took on the role of captain.

Paradoxically, the team representing Arizona State University shared the Mullett Arena in Tempe with the Coyotes, who found asylum in the hall for five thousand people before the start of this season after the club did not agree on a contract with the owners of the stadium in the city of Glendale, where they played for 19 years.

Now Doan will report to Tucson in the AHL, which is the farm of the Coyotes. This is a step in the right direction. Of course I’m excited, said Doan.

His father, Shane, has never won the Stanley Cup, but he is a two-time world champion and thus the winner of the World Cup. He ended his career after the 2016/17 season and was the captain of the Coyotes for many seasons. He holds many club records, including the most goals scored (402), assists (570), points (972) and assists (1540).

