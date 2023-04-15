Four days, over 270 kilometers: The NRW bike tour 2023 starts on June 29th

Warm sunshine, blowing wind and the anticipation of more hours on the bike: An extensive bike tour is an experience full of impressions. That’s exactly what WestLotto, the NRW Foundation and WDR 4 are offering at this year’s NRW bike tour.

We cycle across the region together. Photo: Bernd Hegert / KOM3

NRWRadtour 2023

WestLotto, NRW-Foundation and WDR 4 invite you to a four-day bike tour again this year NRWRadtour 2023 , a. The participants can not only do sports, but also get to know the region better at the same time. Attractive natural landscapes and beautiful places in the triangle formed by the Lower Rhine, Ruhr area and Münsterland await you along the route. The 2023 tour is characterized by interesting projects funded by the NRW Foundation, a variety of break and stage cities and a large number of beautiful cycle paths.

The first stage leads from Wesel to Kalkar, the next day it continues via Xanten and Rheinberg to Duisburg. From there, the participants cycle to Krefeld-Linn and Neukirchen-Vluyn and back to Duisburg on the following day. The last stage on July 2nd leads from the Ruhr area town back to Wesel on the Lower Rhine.

Photo: Bernd Hegert / KOM3

The four stages at a glance:

1st stage: Wesel > Kalkar – Thursday, June 29, 2023

Route length: approx. 62 kilometers

Start: 12 p.m. – Wesel, Auesee

1st break: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Bocholt, LWL-Museum Textilwerk – weaving

Finish: 18:30 – Kalkar, Wonderland Kalkar

Photo: Bernd Hegert / KOM3

2nd stage: Kalkar > Duisburg – Friday, June 30, 2023

Route length: approx. 80 kilometers

Start: 9am – Kalkar, Wonderland Kalkar

1st break: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Xanten, market square

2nd break: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Rheinberg, market square

Finish: 6 p.m. – Duisburg, König-Heinrich-Platz

Photo: Bernd Hegert / KOM3

Stage 3: Duisburg > Duisburg – Saturday, June 1, 2023

Route length: approx. 73 kilometers

Start: 9:30 a.m. – Duisburg, König-Heinrich-Platz

1st break: 12 to 2 p.m. – Krefeld, Lynn Castle

2nd break: 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. – Neukirchen-Vluyn, Bloemersheim Castle

Finish: 6:30 p.m. – Duisburg, König-Heinrich-Platz

Photo: Bernd Hegert / KOM3

4th stage: Duisburg > Wesel – Sunday, June 2, 2023

Route length: approx. 60 kilometers

Start: 9:30 a.m. – Duisburg, König-Heinrich-Platz

1st break: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Dinslaken, Burgtheater

Finish: 4 p.m. – Wesel, Auesee

Thus, bike lovers get their money’s worth on the approximately 270-kilometer route.

Numerous highlights for the participants

To ensure that the participants do not lose their way after so many kilometers, all selected routes are fully signposted and are also accompanied by the police. The Malteser provide medical care.

This year, too, there are many interesting nature conservation and cultural projects of the NRW Foundation along the route, which are mainly financed with lottery funds from WestLotto. These include, for example, the Humberghaus in Hamminkeln, the former Rheinpreussen colliery in Moers, the Dingdener Heide nature reserve and the Hetter near Rees.

A special highlight is the WDR 4 Summer Open Air with a large stage program with free admission.

NRW cycle tour 2023: All information Registration: Each participant must register online in advance www.nrw-radtour.de or register at a WestLotto acceptance point. Baggage service: Participants of the whole tour hand in their luggage when checking in on Thursday morning, June 29th in Wesel. The transfer is accepted. Furnishing: A touring bike or e-bike (pedelec) is required for the NRW bike tour 2023. Cost: 200 euros per person (accommodation in sports quarters), overnight stays in hotels: 325 euros per person in a double room / single room 410 euros. The entry fee for day visitors is 30 euros per person. NRW cycle tour book: Each of the 48 routes of the popular NRW cycle tours is now also available for reading and following in two volumes. These are accessible over www.nrw-radtour.de available in bookstores and participating WestLotto acceptance points for EUR 16 per volume.