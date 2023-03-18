Mac McClung has only played two games in the NBA so far, but the 24-year-old is still being talked about more than most basketball players in the competition these days.

During the All Star weekend, he revived the long-declining sweeper competition with his aerial stunts, and at the same time earned as much in one night as in his entire career to date. The “boy next door” has gained many fans and his popularity continues to grow, although he is still just waiting for a full chance in the NBA.

25 minutes, one meeting for the Chicago Bulls and one game for the Los Angeles Lakers. All this in the 2021/2022 season. That’s Mac McClung’s NBA career so far. How did he manage to make himself known so quickly?

In the article you will read, among other things:

how one week changed his basketball life;

how he saved the long-waning sweeper competition;

how he managed to get on the radar of NBA teams.

The sweepstakes competition, as well as the entire All Star event, has had a declining value for several years, not only in terms of viewership, but also the very level of individual events during the weekend. Even the biggest stars or constant innovation are not enough attractions. This is most obvious in the sweeper competition, which has been attracting lesser-known, even unknown faces to the general public for several years. And that’s what helped MaClung.