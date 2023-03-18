Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday the draw for the quarterfinal matches in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League took place, the two most important club tournaments on the European continent, where there will be quite attractive commitments and early finals, mainly in the Champions League .

Quarterfinals in the Champions League

The first leg matches will begin on April 11 at 2 in the afternoon, where Benfica receives Inter from Italy in Portugal and Manchester City will get sparks facing Bayern Munich. They will continue on April 12 at the same time, Real Madrid receiving Chelsea and an Italian duel between Milan and Napoli.

For their part, the return matches will be played on April 18, also at 2 in the afternoon and without the presence of Colombians in this round of the Champions League.

Quarterfinals in the Europa League

The first legs will be played on April 13. At 11:45 in the morning, Feyenoord from the Netherlands receives Roma; at 2 in the afternoon, Juventus with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, vs Sporting Lisbon from Portugal and at the same time, Manchester United vs Sevilla and Leverkusen from Germany against Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium. The commitments are already scheduled for the 20th of the same month.