Pope Francis has returned to talk about the possibility of leaving. “I don’t think I can go at the same pace as before,” said the Pope during the flight that brought him back to Italy from Canada. “I believe that at my age and with this limitation I have to save a little to be able to serve the Church. Or on the contrary, think about the possibility of stepping aside. It is not a catastrophe, no. You can change Pope. You can change, no problem”. The Pope is increasingly forced to use a wheelchair

00:37