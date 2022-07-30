“Be a God of Creation” officially announced last week that it is forbidden to integrate blockchain technology into the game. NFT and other blockchain technologies are inconsistent with the game’s creative and inclusive values, diverting players’ attention to profit. And NFT Worlds based on “Be a God of Creation” expressed strong dissatisfaction with this, saying that it would make a new game to replace “Be a God of Creation”.

NFT Worlds issued a statement on its official Twitter, condemning the hypocrisy of Mojang Studios, the development team of “Be a God of Creation”, and reiterated that blockchain technologies such as NFT will not promote inclusion or exclusion. “develop. NFT Worlds believes that games or metaverse NFTs can redistribute users’ economic power, which traditional Web2 cannot.

The Future Of NFT Worlds 🌎 Read our statement below through the attached Twitter thread, or here: https://t.co/w0nf1f2xxn A thread 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/Oy2T7oXQVg — NFT Worlds (@nftworldsNFT) July 22, 2022

NFT Worlds also rebuked Mojang for not considering players, platforms and creators. “Being a God of Creation” is no longer a place where everyone is welcome. It will unite a group of developers to form a team to make new games to replace “Be a God of Creation” and create a new game. Open games and platforms that belong to them.

The new game will be based on the “Be a God of Creation” system, so that players will not be too unfamiliar with the gameplay, appearance and gameplay, and will also improve the graphics of “Be a God of Creation”, but will not continue to use “Be a God of Creation”. “Open source code. The new game is completely free, and there will be no in-app purchases, and as always, NFT Worlds will allow all players to acquire items or content through the game’s blockchain mechanics and NFT coin rewards.

