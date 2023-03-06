Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

The pig population in Germany is falling, the breeding farms are closing in droves. It’s not the fault of the veggie fans, it’s the failure of politicians. Farmers’ criticism is getting louder.

Meat production in Germany has been falling for years, and in 2022 it will be stronger than ever. The decline is most evident in pork – more and more pig farmers are going out of business. There are many reasons for this, but farmers agree: the biggest threat comes from politics.

Fewer animals on the slaughterhouse – pigs in particular are missing

In 2022, meat production in Germany shrank for the sixth year in a row. That comes from one current report of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). While 8.3 million tons of meat were produced in the record year of 2016, the volume fell by 8.1 percent to seven million tons between 2021 and 2022. According to the statisticians, the regression “was never as strong as in 2022.”

A total of 51.2 million pigs, cattle, sheep, goats and horses and 701.4 million chickens, turkeys and ducks ended up in the slaughterhouse last year. The number of cattle decreased by almost eight percent compared to 2021, and for poultry it was only 2.9 percent less.

The biggest losses are in the pork sector. According to Destatis, 45.8 million pigs of domestic origin were slaughtered in 2022, almost ten percent fewer than in the previous year. Compared to 2016, pork production collapsed by almost a fifth – and the trend is continuing to fall.

Pig farming is deep in crisis

The fact that fewer pigs are slaughtered is partly due to the consumer trend to generally avoid meat. Almost eight million Germans are now vegetarians – almost ten percent of the population. But even meat fans are turning less and less to pork, animal welfare scandals and health concerns are curbing the appetite of many.

But that’s not the main reason for the falling production. “In Germany, the number of pig farms has roughly halved in the last ten years. In 2022 alone, 1,900 pig farmers went out of business – more than ever before,” explains Joachim Rukwied, President of the German Farmers’ Association (DBV) to FOCUS online. The pig breeding strongholds of Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia are not spared either.

Nationwide, about 60 percent of sow farmers and 42 percent of fattening pig farmers intend to give up operations in the next two to ten years. This was the result of a survey published in 2021 by the interest group of pig farmers in Germany (ISN). As a result, the German animal population is also dwindling, according to Destatis the number in 2022 had already fallen to its lowest level since reunification in 1990.

Why pig farmers give up

At the moment, the energy crisis is presenting pig farmers with unprecedented challenges. The rising costs of energy, fertilizer and feed are causing many farmers to be in the red. You can only pass on the additional costs to consumers to a limited extent. If the meat is too expensive, no one will take it from them.

The energy crisis will not subside anytime soon, and the situation of the pig farmers remains precarious. The majority of farmers do not feel supported by politicians. “On the contrary, the pig farmers feel abandoned,” says ISN Managing Director Dr. Torsten Staack in conversation with FOCUS online.