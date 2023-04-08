“As announced by Minister Musumeci, Italy will celebrate ‘Sea Day’ on 11 April. In Genoa, schools will also participate in this party on Friday 14 April at the Porto Antico, in the presence of the highest local and national institutional offices and the Coast Guard”: the Honorable Paola Frassinetti, Undersecretary of Education and Merit, declared in a note.

“It will be an opportunity – he adds – to make the young people reflect on this extraordinary resource of nature which has conditioned our history over the millennia. The school must teach to know and appreciate the culture of the sea in all its facets”.