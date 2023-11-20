Frattesi, “we suffered, but qualification counted” – Football

“We knew that if we hadn’t managed to score in the first sixty minutes it would have become complicated, but that’s normal. Then they put it on the body, on the high balls: we suffered, but the game was good and it was important to get through “. Thus Davide Frattesi spoke to the Rai microphones.





“The contact between Cristante and Mudryk? It doesn’t seem so clear.





It seems like he doesn’t touch him, then from the field I honestly saw practically nothing: seeing another replay it seemed like he had touched him, but if I see another one he didn’t even touch him”, he added.





“We are Italy, we are reigning champions and we will go there trying to repeat something fantastic,” concluded Frattesi



