Home » Free Online Course: Introduction to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)
News

Free Online Course: Introduction to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

by admin
Free Online Course: Introduction to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)
AzureCloud Native

Wednesday February 22, 2023

Containers are being used more and more frequently when developing software, as this means that an application, including its services, can be packaged and made available in any computing environment. Containers also require fewer resources than virtual machines.

If you want to scale your system and get multiple containers to work together, you need to consider different aspects of management: load balancing, network connectivity, security, and deployment. To simplify the whole management process, a container orchestration platform such as Kubernetes is typically used. Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) enables easy management of a hosted Kubernetes environment in Azure.

Through the “Introduction to Azure Kubernetes Service” learning module, you can evaluate whether AKS is the right orchestration platform for you and learn how each AKS component works.

Prerequisites for this Microsoft Learn module

  • Microservices (basic knowledge)

Learn more

See also  The rapid development of China’s robotics industry will reach 83.9 billion yuan in market size this year

You may also like

France evacuated 538 people from Sudan, including 209...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Ebi opens the first branch outside of Vienna...

Dr. Naglaa Hussein Al-Makabrabi writes: The nationalism and...

Carnival of afros and indigenous peoples, allusive to...

Children dropped from the balcony: mother in Dresden...

Direct referral of ‘Yellow Envelope Act’ postponed… –...

According to impact measurement, Holy Week in Popayán...

Outlook: McDonalds presents the figures for the past...

Increased consumption of walnuts enhances the psychological maturity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy