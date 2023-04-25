Free Online Course: Introduction to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

Azure

Wednesday February 22, 2023

Containers are being used more and more frequently when developing software, as this means that an application, including its services, can be packaged and made available in any computing environment. Containers also require fewer resources than virtual machines.

If you want to scale your system and get multiple containers to work together, you need to consider different aspects of management: load balancing, network connectivity, security, and deployment. To simplify the whole management process, a container orchestration platform such as Kubernetes is typically used. Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) enables easy management of a hosted Kubernetes environment in Azure.

Through the “Introduction to Azure Kubernetes Service” learning module, you can evaluate whether AKS is the right orchestration platform for you and learn how each AKS component works.

Prerequisites for this Microsoft Learn module

Microservices (basic knowledge)

