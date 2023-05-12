Home » French language assessment of teachers requesting provisional assignment in Valle d’Aosta: ordinance
News

French language assessment of teachers requesting provisional assignment in Valle d’Aosta: ordinance

by admin
French language assessment of teachers requesting provisional assignment in Valle d’Aosta: ordinance

On 11 May, the note from the Valle d’Aosta Region relating to the supplementary session of exams to assess full knowledge of the French language envisaged by art. 5, paragraph 1 – letter b) of the regional law 8.3.1993, n. 12 for teaching staff belonging to the roles of the requesting State
the provisional assignment to schools in the Valle d’Aosta Region for the 2023/2024 school year.

The note conveys theorder with useful information.

Applications must be submitted by May 31st.

See also  At the polls for the referendum on justice and municipal: ballot boxes open from 7 to 23. Discomfort and chaos in Palermo. Live on the vote

You may also like

Stem4Sud project to bring children closer to scientific...

Who will Karnataka belong to?

Edict 1st. notice Geronimo Mosquera Asprilla

it’s time to reconsider equity exposure Da FinanciaLounge

Dynamo Chornomorets – Where and on which channel...

$900,000 million were not received for cigarette smuggling...

Adidas sells the ‘latest’ Yeezy: proceeds go to...

Davut Gürkan: I believe that our Bursa will...

Masia protagonist on Friday at Le Mans

Yopal judge sentenced a subject who participated in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy