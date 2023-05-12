French language assessment of teachers requesting provisional assignment in Valle d’Aosta: ordinance

13
On 11 May, the note from the Valle d’Aosta Region relating to the supplementary session of exams to assess full knowledge of the French language envisaged by art. 5, paragraph 1 – letter b) of the regional law 8.3.1993, n. 12 for teaching staff belonging to the roles of the requesting State
the provisional assignment to schools in the Valle d’Aosta Region for the 2023/2024 school year.
The note conveys theorder with useful information.
Applications must be submitted by May 31st.
