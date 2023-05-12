These eight charts show the full extent of Vodafone’s problems

Vodafone has recorded a declining number of customers in the fixed network market. This includes all offers that are delivered directly to the customer’s home via DSL, fiber optics or TV cable. With Vodafone spending €26 billion to acquire its TV cable network, it’s particularly unfortunate that it’s not being able to retain customers. In 2022, 178,000 fixed-line customers left Vodafone. Their market share fell from 39.4 to 38.7 percent. Deutsche Telekom recorded the largest number of visitors.