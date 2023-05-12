Juan Manzur made a mistake with a phrase by Perón and Jaldo had to dictate it to him under his breath

a few hours from Tucumán elections suspendedthe governor Juan Manzur announced that he will not stand in the elections for a new term between 2023 – 2027, this time as vice. In that context, the provincial president gave a public press conference accompanied by Osvaldo Jaldo, his running mate, and a little pearl caught the attention of users of social networks.

After announcing that the person who will replace him will be the accountant Miguel Ángel AcevedoManzur tried to bring to the memory a recognized mantra of Peronismsaid by himself Juan Domingo Peron: “First there is the Homeland, then the movement and lastly the men.”

However, He made a mistake and it must have been his partner Jaldo, low and almost like a dictation, who helped him finish that iconic sentence.

This is how Manzur began: «We always say: first there is the homeland, then there are the men… sorry, then the movement». Then, it was observed that his pair completes the sentence, which was replicated by the former candidate. “And finally there are men” Manzur completed.

Manzur: First there is the Homeland, then the men… Sorry. Then the movement and finally…

Jaldo (whisper): men.

Manzur: …men. pic.twitter.com/5RPxW55awf — Sebastián Iñurrieta (@sinurrieta) May 12, 2023

What will happen with the elections in Tucumán

At that press conference, Juan Manzur announced that now the provincial government “has to call a new election” and added that that measure “will be implemented quickly”. This Thursday, the governor had signed the decree that established the suspension of the provincial elections in all its categories.

Furthermore, he held that “If the impediment was my candidacy, there are no impediments for this measure to continue in force. We disagre, but we respect it«.

“We hope that it will be issued as quickly as possible, within 24 hours, as it did with the appeal that the Province filed against the precautionary measure. That they authorize us for Tucumans to go to the polls» concluded Juan Manzur.

