Friend to friend broadcast for kids with music, crafts and a message

Friend to friend broadcast for kids with music, crafts and a message

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the following information about its upcoming Friend-to-Friend broadcast for children that will be available to watch anytime beginning September 2, 2023:

Get ready for the next episode of Friend to Friend! Join the presenters and the Primary general presidency to learn how to be a son or daughter of the covenant.

There will be music, a visit from Louie the toucan and a fun craft! This 20-minute episode has fun and engaging content made just for children and can be used at home or in Primary to help you teach children about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Starting Saturday, September 2, at 10:00 a.m. Salt Lake City time, watch the episode on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

All episodes of Friend to Friend are available after the broadcast on the Church’s YouTube channels and in the Evangelical library.

This episode will be available in the Gospel Library in Albanian, American Sign Language, Cantonese, Czech, Korean, Danish, Audio Descriptive, Finnish, French, Japanese, English, Italian, Mandarin, Norwegian, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, German, Ukrainian and Hungarian.

Job information

During the broadcast the children will learn to make their own puppets with the material they have available. This craft is based on the handcrafted puppets shown in the episode of From friend to friend of March 2023: We are children of God.

Among the possible materials for a craft activity we find:

Stones, sticks, pine cones, leaves, shells Macaroni or other types of pasta, beans, cereals Sponges, pieces of cloth, balls of yarn, string, colored paper, buttons Cotton balls, toothpicks, thread Glue, tape, felt-tip pens, pencils, straw

