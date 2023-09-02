DAIMLER BUSES The group will be at Busworld Europe 2023 in Brussels with eight innovative touring vehicles – Companies

Between 7 and 12 October Daimler Buses is presenting its innovative strength at Busworld Europe 2023 in Brussels, underlining its leading role both in the transformation towards electromobility and in the development of new safety and assistance systems and in sustainable bus transport scheduled and touring in Europe and around the world.

The group will be present at the event with a 2700 square meter exhibition stand with eight innovative coaches and touring coaches from Mercedes-Benz and Setra. Three more vehicles from the two leading touring bus and coach brands on display in the outdoor exhibition area, including two spectacular vehicles ready for the test drive.

Numerous premieres on the related topics of electromobility, safety and sustainability, numerous innovations in coaches and touring coaches, new and innovative services of the Omniplus service brand, the anniversary of BusStore, the leading brand for used and touring coaches .

