Nobody wants to be the perfect boss

The question of how to position yourself tactically to be successful and how to convince those who choose us arises much sooner than we think. As a child, you quickly realize that buddies first choose their buddies. Even nepotism shows up on the playground when the big brother is chosen early, even though he can’t throw a ball straight. We also promote tacticians more easily at work than those with the skills required for a specific position. If in doubt, we would not admit it and would rather say the opposite if we had to demonstrate our leadership skills.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

