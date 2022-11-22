BlackRock strategists believe that central banks will eventually cause a recession with their aggressive rate hikes.

“We find ourselves in a new macro regime in which central banks are provoking recessions, rather than saving economies – reads the note – This is clear, looking at the rate path of the main central banks, oriented towards excessive monetary tightening against the inflation”.

“We believe – continues BlackRock – that central banks will eventually stop, but will not cut rates in the face of the damage caused by sharp rate hikes”.