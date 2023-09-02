No yogurt in the morning: 4 foods you should never eat on an empty stomach

Even if you have a big appetite, you shouldn’t eat every food on an empty stomach. Read here how to avoid stress for your gastrointestinal tract.

For many people, a healthy, balanced breakfast is the basis for a good day. But what does healthy and balanced mean? Complex carbohydrates that fill you up in the long term, proteins that give you strength and fiber are a good start.

However, there are also foods that you should not eat for breakfast, as they can cause digestion to become paralysed.

Avoid raw vegetables

Raw food is considered healthy – and that’s true: it contains vitamins, fiber and minerals. However, it is anything but recommendable for breakfast. The stomach can rebel, because raw vegetables are extremely demanding on digestion.

Flatulence is therefore already pre-programmed for many people anyway, but the raw food is particularly stressful on an empty stomach.

Breakfast trap yoghurt

A yoghurt with fruit actually sounds like an all-round good breakfast. That’s because you don’t get any direct discomfort from it – at least not unless you have a particularly sensitive digestion.

However, yoghurt is only partially healthy on an empty stomach. The reason: the healthy lactic acid bacteria contained in yoghurt are not properly absorbed by an empty stomach. Instead, aggressive stomach acid kills anything good before it reaches the intestines.

What helps: Eat a few nuts, a piece of avocado or a spoonful of oatmeal beforehand to create a kind of buffer in your stomach.

No bananas on an empty stomach

Bananas actually provide the body with important nutrients, but it is best not to eat them on an empty stomach.

Like other foods containing glucose, bananas cause blood sugar levels to rise. A short time later, it then drops rapidly again. The result: the rest of the day you often have to deal with food cravings.

No orange juice in the morning

First of all, a large glass of orange juice for breakfast? Sounds healthy, but it’s not on an empty stomach. The acid in citrus fruits can cause heartburn.

An exception is lemon water, because the juice in it is heavily diluted with water.

