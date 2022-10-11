From 0-15:00 on October 11, 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were added in Hangzhou, 1 case was detected at a centralized isolation point, and 1 case was detected by a bayonet interception.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 1 on October 7 was detected at a centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: A person from Hangzhou from outside the province was intercepted and found by the bayonet.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition.

The trajectories of public places within the scope of Hangzhou are as follows:

October 11: Gouzhuang Exit of Ring Expressway, Nanzhuangdou Wujiabang Transit Station (Hangzhou Agricultural and Sideline Logistics Center Parking Lot), Hangzhou Vegetable Wholesale Market and Toilets in the Market (No. 1 Ganghong West Road, Yuhang District), Peng Rui Boutique Hotel (No. 79, Yisheng Road, Yuhang District), Hangzhou Shixin Pharmacy (Xinggongtang Branch), Kuaize Station Convenience Store (Yisheng Road Branch), Wonton Shop (No. 73, Yisheng Road, Yuhang District).

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required.

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance, and can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

Hangzhou City implements 7-day centralized isolation medical observation for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days; Observation (if the conditions are not met, centralized isolation medical observation is adopted); 3-day daily health monitoring will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in low-risk areas within 7 days.

On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people from other provinces (returning) to Hangzhou should complete the “landing inspection” within one and a half hours after arriving in Hangzhou, and the second after entering Hangzhou. , On the third day, nucleic acid testing was completed once a day. Subsequent nucleic acid testing will be completed voluntarily every 72 hours in accordance with the normalized nucleic acid testing requirements.