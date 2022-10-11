© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index falls below 17,000;



Investing.com – On Tuesday (11th), the Hong Kong stock market fell sharply again, the Hang Seng Index fell by more than 2%, falling below 18,000 points, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 3.76%. The turnover increased greatly. The turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 87.263 billion yuan today, compared with 57.000 billion yuan in the previous trading day. At the same time, Beishui bought on dips, and the funds from the south bought a net 3.120 billion yuan, with a net inflow of 3.997 billion yuan.

Technology stocks fell sharply again, especially chip stocks. SenseTime (HK: ) fell 11.33%, leading the Hang Seng Technology Index constituent stocks, while SMIC (HK: ) fell 4.60%, Hua Hong Semiconductor (HK: ) fell 3.30%.

Internet stocks also tumbled, with Bilibili (HK:)(NASDAQ:) down 9.31%, Meituan (HK:) down 6.14% and Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) down 3.49%. Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) fell 3.43%.

Airline shares fell as they fell, with Air China (HK: ) down 8.74%, China Southern Airlines (HK: ) down 6.28% and China Eastern Airlines (HK: ) down 2.88%.

Building materials stocks fell, with China National Building Materials (HK:) down 6.74%, China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:) down 4.41% and Conch Cement (HK:) down 2.93%.

Power stocks rose, with China Resources Power (HK:) up 5.56%, Huaneng Power International (HK:) up 6.67%, China Power (HK:) up 6.67% and Huadian International Power (HK:) up 10.14%.

Among individual stocks, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (HK: ) rose 1.68%. Yesterday evening, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings announced that it is expected to achieve a net profit attributable to the parent of about 97.206 billion yuan in the first three quarters of 2022, a year-on-year increase of about 43.73%.

As of market close:

fell 2.23% to 16832.35 points;

fell 3.76% to 3271.21 points;

It fell 2.77% to 5718.07 points.

