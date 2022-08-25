Original title: From 0:00 to 21:00 on August 24, Xinjiang added 11 new local confirmed cases and 142 new local asymptomatic infections

On August 24, the Information Office of the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. It was notified at the meeting: From 0:00 to 21:00 on August 24, Xinjiang added 11 new local confirmed cases and 142 new local asymptomatic infections.

There were 142 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, including 19 cases in Tianshan District, Urumqi City, 3 cases in Shayibak District, 3 cases in Midong District, 3 cases in Shuimogou District, 62 cases in Yining City, Ili Prefecture, and Jimsar, Changji Prefecture. There were 7 cases in the county, 12 cases in Hutubi County, 6 cases in Fukang City, 22 cases in Changji City, 2 cases in Gaochang District, Turpan City, and 3 cases in Korla City, Bazhou. 4 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the High-tech Zone of Urumqi City were added.

