From 666 yuan!The founder of a domestic company launched a space burial: the deceased relative will be reminded by the mobile phone on the top of the head

From 666 yuan!The founder of a domestic company launched a space burial: the deceased relative will be reminded by the mobile phone on the top of the head–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

From 666 yuan!A domestic company launched a space burial founder: the deceased relative will be reminded by his mobile phone when he is approaching his head

A few days ago, “Space Wish” under Beijing Xingyuan Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it will release “Star Burial-China Space Burial” today, making the deceased relatives become eternal stars.

According to the official information, space burials are divided into electronic space burials and physical space burials.Electronic space burial refers to uploading photos and videos of the deceased to satellites, and the price starts at 666 yuan.

Physical space burial refers to putting the deceased’s relics into a star box and sending them into space. The price starts from 19,800 yuan. The star box can be selected according to the size and weight of the relics, and the price ranges from 50,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan.

After the contract is signed, the company will inform the buyer of important information such as the satellite model and launch time, and the item will be launched into the sky within one year.

From 666 yuan!A domestic company launched a space burial founder: the deceased relative will be reminded by his mobile phone when he is approaching his head

The company’s founder Wang Hao said that buyers can customize the satellite,When the satellite flies over your head, it will push the reminder of the deceased relatives to the mobile phone,At the same time, you can also get a virtual reply from the deceased, and you can even see his face through AI technology.

From 666 yuan!A domestic company launched a space burial founder: the deceased relative will be reminded by his mobile phone when he is approaching his head

According to Jiupai News, regarding whether space burial will cause waste of resources, Wang Hao said that space burial does not constitute a waste of resources at all, and it is a “free ride”, not a “special car”.The launched satellite originally has its own mission to perform, even if no user purchases the space funeral service, the satellite needs to be launched.

According to Wang Hao, the direction of the company’s profit is the satellite Internet that is being built, relying on satellites to make money, and space burial is just one of the “peripheral services”. Satellite Internet needs to launch dozens of satellites. In the process of advancement, space burial can help the company generate some revenue.

From 666 yuan!A domestic company launched a space burial founder: the deceased relative will be reminded by his mobile phone when he is approaching his head

