: “Today one of the decisive steps for the future of our city, an important change of pace that moves in compliance with the commitments undertaken with the signing of the Pact for Naples that we are maintaining”: “Don’t make those who already pay pay more, but make sure that everyone pays the right amount”

: “An important financial investment in technologically advanced skills and tools and high-profile management will allow us to make the City an example to follow”Is called “” and it is the new project company that will support the Municipality of Naples in the finally efficient and effective management of tax revenues. Chaired byDirector SVIMEZ – Association for the development of industry in the South, “Naples Objective Value” represents, exactly one year after the signing of the Pact for Naples between the then Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the mayor Gaetano Manfredi,. A red that derives largely from taxes, fines and fees not collected in recent years and which the newly established company is committed to recovering thanks to a highly technological infrastructure.

From the implementation of the project, aimed at enhancing the recovery of tax evasion and avoidance and ensuring effective ordinary and compulsory collection, a cumulative increase in revenue is expected for the Municipality of over 1 billion euros and a structural increase in the ordinary collection of IMU and TARI alone for over 70 million euros. The start of activities is scheduled for May 1, 2023.

The private partner will bring investments of over 13 million euros aimed, among other things, at transforming the Municipality’s digital back-office and front-end platforms to enable new proactive digital citizenship services, to provide data analysis tools to support for the decisions of the institution.

Thanks to these private investments, the Municipality of Naples will equip itself with a unique and complete information asset which will constitute a strategic asset for the management of numerous revenue and expenditure processes of the Authority, mainly connected to revenue but open to other areas of knowledge such as social services.

