BAIRO. An idea born thanks to the passion for drones of a programmer and that for the curiosity of a local historian: this is how the initiative to discover the territory that takes the name of Verde Canavese was born.

The initiative started from a Facebook page, mainly dedicated to the images of the most characteristic places in the Canavese area, born from Centrone’s interest in the visual factor, which also takes care of the Terre del Canavese page in 4K, then the collaboration with Chiolerio arrived. to tell through films, with the participation of ordinary citizens who know the local history well, the particularities of the various municipalities. Chiolerio, moreover, was already accustomed to similar projects to tell local history, which he carried out through The company of the mutes, a theater company that recites without saying a word and tells the local traditions and the fantasies of the villages.

“We have kept any topical topic outside of these videos, from politics to city administration, to devote ourselves completely to local history and the curiosities of the towns and their communities – says Chiolerio. – We dedicated ourselves completely, Stefano through images and filming and I by presenting the different characters who accompanied us in the various trips, to the historical, cultural and naturalistic characteristics of the places and we have already told about different realities of the Canavese area ».

The departure was Bairo, where the local historian himself told about the particularities of the town and its people, and then moved to the other areas of the Canavese, from Foglizzo to Levone up to Pont Canavese. “We have moved as a link between the various countries, because the fundamental piece of the project is to rely on those who know the place among our knowledge, as Stefano Pegoraro in Pont Canavese may have been – explain the amateurs – These are” stories of memory ”which have a short duration so as not to bore the viewers and can be easily found on Youtube. On the paths to follow we also rely on the tomes of Antonino Bertolotti and his walks from the end of the 19th century, which tell a good story about our Canavese ». V.C.