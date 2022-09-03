Red rice is little known, but it is a great health ally: here are its benefits and properties. You won’t be able to do without it anymore.

Bringing taste, color and health to the table. This is possible thanks to the red ricea type little known in the West, but elixir for the body. Popular in Chinese medicine like digestivecomes from the fermentation of rice with a lRed yeast, the purple monk.

Inside the latter there are santioxidant substancescapable of slowing down aging and protecting the heart as well as blood vessels.

Also regulate the intestine, reduces cholesterol: this type of rice is very healthy as it is rich in fiber thanks to which you can satiate with taste.

Red rice properties and benefits: never again without it

Also an ally for those on a diet, red rice has the advantage of filling a lot, allowing you to remain satiated for many hours after a meal. With an elongated shape, it recalls the basmati one: its flavor is more sweetishalmost like that of hazelnuts.

Originally from Asia, it is a concentrate of qualities: it also contains a lot iron and zinc as well as B vitamins. To all this is added the advantage that it has no gluten in itthus being ideal for those who are celiac.

Like brown rice, its cooking times are longer, but it’s worth it. In fact, it gives life to recipes gourmet with which to delight, while at the same time nourishing yourself in a healthy way. It can be seasoned with courgettes and curry or accompanied with cherry tomatoes and shrimps.

Also it can be a substitute for the white one and give birth to original and scenic cold salads con mix of ingredients to create colorful and delicious dishes. It is also very good accompanied by carrots and legumes as well as lean proteins such as chicken and any type of fish.