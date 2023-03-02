news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 02 – Over 70 works by Italian and international contemporary artists such as Maurizio Cattelan, Cindy Sherman, Damien Hirst, Lara Favaretto, William Kentridge, Berlinde De Bruyckere, Sarah Lucas and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. From 4 March, the Palazzo Strozzi Foundation in Florence presents ‘Reaching for the Stars. From Maurizio Cattelan to Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’, an exhibition celebrating 30 years of the Sandretto Re Rebaudengo Collection, from which the works on display in Florence come from.



The exhibition recounts the main artistic research of the last decades by exhibiting works in all the spaces of Palazzo Strozzi, from the main floor to the Strozzina and in the courtyard which houses an installation by Goshka Macuga entitled Gonogo: a 15-metre space rocket which was unfolded, it encourages visitors to look skyward and broaden their vision. The exhibition includes works such as 1000 Names (1983) by Anish Kapoor or Love Is Great (1994) by Damien Hirst, together with a selection of works by Maurizio Cattelan and, among others, Paola Pivi and Lara Favaretto. Other thematic sections offer the series Untitled Film Still (1978-1980) by Cindy Sherman with a social and political reflection, the serigraphy Untitled (Not ugly enough) (1997) by Barbara Kruger and the sculpture in organic materials Self-Portrait (1993) by Pawel Althamer. The itinerary is completed by a section dedicated to video art with manifesto works by artists such as William Kentridge, present with History of Main Complaint (1996).



For Arturo Galansino, director of Palazzo Strozzi, “Reaching for the Stars is a journey through forty years of discoveries and research in contemporary art”, while for Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, president of the Sandretto Re Rebaudengo Foundation “celebrating 30 years of my collecting practice inside this building is an opportunity to retrace the paths of contemporary art in recent decades, creating a lively dialogue with the ancient world and with the visiting public”.



