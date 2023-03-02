news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 02 – Another open-door day for fans and media invited by Juventus to Continassa, where the Bianconeri are beginning their approach to the away match in the capital against Roma scheduled for Sunday evening. Massimiliano Allegri will find Miretti again: the midfielder, who was injured in Salerno on February 7th, has done a good part of the work together with his teammates and is aiming for a call-up for the next round of the championship. Still in the pits, however, Milik, for which he will need a few more weeks before returning to the group. (HANDLE).

