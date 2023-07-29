From Cesar, President Petro proposed using the coca leaf as a fertilizer for food

After his arrival at Cesar’s department, this Friday afternoon, President Gustavo Petro gave a speech in the framework of the launch of the ‘Textile of Peace’ strategy.

Read also: Defined the 19 candidates of the ‘powerful’ Conservative list for the Valledupar Council

In the middle of his speech, the Colombian president proposed the use of the coca leaf to produce fertilizers in the country.

“I propose to SENA, to see if with the Government we can put these industrial complexes of indigenous and peasant cooperatives, based on using the coca leaf in a different way, which is to produce fertilizer for food in Colombia, zero carbon, that is to say , in the conditions that are needed in the 21st century (21)“, held.

President Gustavo Petro proposes the use of coca leaf to produce fertilizers in the country and announced that: “The Government proposes at the national level, in the regions with the highest production of coca leaf, used in another way, to set up a factory to buy that coca leaf… pic.twitter.com/5YmNH30jWq — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) July 28, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

