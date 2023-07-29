Home » From Cesar, President Petro proposed using the coca leaf as a fertilizer for food
News

From Cesar, President Petro proposed using the coca leaf as a fertilizer for food

by admin
From Cesar, President Petro proposed using the coca leaf as a fertilizer for food

After his arrival at Cesar’s department, this Friday afternoon, President Gustavo Petro gave a speech in the framework of the launch of the ‘Textile of Peace’ strategy.

Read also: Defined the 19 candidates of the ‘powerful’ Conservative list for the Valledupar Council

In the middle of his speech, the Colombian president proposed the use of the coca leaf to produce fertilizers in the country.

“I propose to SENA, to see if with the Government we can put these industrial complexes of indigenous and peasant cooperatives, based on using the coca leaf in a different way, which is to produce fertilizer for food in Colombia, zero carbon, that is to say , in the conditions that are needed in the 21st century (21)“, held.

See also  The Red Crescent: 17 injuries during the storming of Joseph's Tomb in Nablus

You may also like

Dead and injured after shots in Langweid

Assembly approves “mass” trials for those detained during...

Miyerlandi, the candidate with the most signatures

President Xi Jinping Opens 31st Summer Universiade in...

Netanyahu warns against Supreme Court intervention in judicial...

Russia and African countries discuss abandoning the dollar...

The Mysterious Case of Alicia Navarro: Missing for...

Ronald Longa qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Augsburg: Three dead after gun attack

She was Valery, a high school student who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy