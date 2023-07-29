Home » Sertori and the mayor Gattinoni start a process for the adaptation of the ‘Rigamonti-Ceppi’ of Lecco – Sport Marketing News
The positive and constructive meeting held yesterday at Palazzo Pirelli between the Regional Councilor for Local Authorities and Negotiated Programming, Massimo Sertori and the Mayor of the municipality of Lecco, Mauro Gattinonion ‘Rigamonti-Ceppi’ stadium in Lecco and related works. Also present at the meeting were the regional undersecretary, Mauro Piazza from Lecco, and the municipal councilor for sport, Emanuele Torri.

“It has been agreed – explains the commissioner Sertoria path that puts the Municipality in the conditions, also thanks to regional funding, to adapt the stadium in relation to the regulations required for the Serie B championship, as well as to carry out the road and safety works functional to its use. It was also an opportunity for an all-round survey of the needs of the city of Lecco, including the problems inherent in hydrogeological instability and the investments necessary for the Bione Sports Center, which will be the protagonist of the 2027 Master Games.

“The people of Lecco concludes commissioner Sertorithey deserve to be able to see their team play in the city. Now we are also awaiting the outcome of the appeal, for which we hope a positive response to give Calcio Lecco Serie B, won on the pitch”.

“With commissioner Sertori – he comments Undersecretary Piazza we have worked since the first day in which the stadium problem was raised by the city of Lecco, we have collectively taken this situation to heart which for years has been waiting for a concrete and timely response for the many fans of Calcio Lecco. Today, with this first meeting, we have laid the foundations for finding the best administrative and financial path to allow, quickly, to resolve the vulnerability that currently prevents the bluceleste club from playing in our city”.

