Flat tax, assets, scrapping, cashback, wedge. Fiscal policy is traditionally one of the most heated battlegrounds of the electoral campaign, so much so that every force in the field has for some time already identified the key points on which to leverage to convince its voters and attract new ones. So far, as usual, the proposal for a “flat tax” made by Forza Italia and the Lega has been making more noise, in different forms, and channeled, albeit in a very sweetened form, into the program of the center-right.

At the center of political controversies

But at the center of the debate there is also the “patrimonial yes-patrimonial no” dilemma with which Enrico Letta’s proposal to finance the dowry for eighteen-year-olds with the inheritance tax on millionaire assets was labeled. In reality, some points in common are not lacking between the alignments (such as the re-edition of the scrapping to which, in its own way, even the M5s is not at all contrary), even if the tax authorities remain at the center of political disputes, as already demonstrated by the tormented process parliamentary, still not concluded, of the fiscal delegation.

Flat tax against “patrimonial”

The policy of the center-right could be summarized as follows. The program does not specify the rates (Forza Italia proposed 23%, the Lega 15%), but there is explicit mention of “extension of the flat tax for VAT numbers up to € 100,000 in turnover” and, as required by FdI , of “flat tax on income increase compared to previous years”. Today the flat tax is 15% for VAT numbers with income up to 65,000 euros. The center-right also says “no to declared or masked assets”, with implicit reference to the assets attributed to the Democratic Party.

Fiscal peace returns, Cav does not rule out amnesty

Also in this case it is the center-right to point to a new edition of the “balance and excerpt” and the scrapping (it would be the fourth). As a one-off, however, the collection would not be usable to cover the extension of the flat tax which would instead require structural income. Moreover, the 5 Star Movement also speaks of “facilitated definition of debts registered in the role, with installments up to 120 euros”, but rejects the idea of ​​an amnesty, on which Silvio Berlusconi has returned instead. The Forza Italia leader does not even exclude the possibility of a shield on the return of capital from abroad.

Cashback becomes “fiscal”

The pentastellati are back on one of their flagships, canceled by the Draghi government, this time proposing that the deductions be gradually credited directly to the current account. A principle that had already been accepted in the fiscal delegation, but the fate of which now appears uncertain.