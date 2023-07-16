From stock exchanges to NATO, the positive momentum of the West From FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. From stock exchanges to NATO, the positive momentum of the West

Against the forecasts of those who gave them up last year, the European and American markets have been able to relaunch themselves in a big way and are now experiencing a positive momentum on the backs of China. And in the meantime, a new map has been confirmed by the NATO summit in recent days

They say that for something to happen, sometimes the planets have to “align”.

Or that the planets themselves must be “in the sign” to bring about significant change.

Sometimes, in fact, there is a lot of talk about astrology and all the results to which it leads, only that in this case the stars observed are not in the sky – or on the summer horoscope -, but embroidered on two beautiful flags flying from poles. One completely blue and the other with stars and stripes. And if once sailors and scholars actually used the stars to orient themselves in their puzzles, today they would not be the only ones to take their cue from the constellations of Washington and Brussels. Because despite all the words spent some time ago to underline the various points of crisis that could materialize, today we are here to describe a very different situation. Perhaps “stellar” is not the most suitable adjective for the positive momentum of the West, but it gives a good idea. Plus it’s also fitting, come on

A POSITIVE MOMENT

Against expectations and on several fronts, we would add. It’s not just a question of the stock market, it’s not just the drop in US inflation: it’s also the positive wind blowing from NATO summit in Vilnius…

