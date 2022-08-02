Listen to the audio version of the article

A new Aid decree worth 14.3 billion is expected on the table of the next Council of Ministers, at the latest on Thursday 4 August. This is the main dossier that is attracting the attention of Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Economy in these hours. But it is not the only one: there is also the privatization of Ita. In this case, the green light should be postponed to after August 15th.

Aid-bis accelerates, from wedge to narrow commissioners

The provision with the tranche of new aid is not yet closed, but time is running out and the fundamental measures now seem to be outlined. The next aid decree will contain a new intervention to reduce increases in fuel and bills in the fourth quarter of the year, a cut in the tax wedge to be implemented along the lines of the one already in force and the advance of the planned revaluation of pensions. Full-bodied regulations that somehow already mark the way for the 2023 maneuver and to which will also be added new interventions against drought, probably new provisions in favor of road transport and the specific package developed by the Ministry of Economic Development. Giancarlo Giorgetti will bring as a dowry the remodeling of the car bonuses to favor (at no cost) the electric and plug-in hybrid market, new incentives for charging stations, but also the double roof for the remuneration of extraordinary administrators. The commissioners will first of all fall within the fees provided for public managers: that is, they will not be able to receive more than the 240 thousand euros per year established as the maximum salary in the public administration but they will not even be able to exceed a total of one million euros over three years of work.

Eng: close sale, to MSC-Lufthansa exclusive

A dossier that, on the other hand, should not land on the executive table this week is that of the privatization of Ita. The government of Mario Draghi would in fact aim to close the privatization of Ita Airways and, according to circles close to the dossier, could do so after August so as to resolve one of the most complex state dossiers before going to the vote on 25 September. The sale is in fact included in a Dpcm published in the Official Gazette of 2 March, which marks the steps and the stakes to be respected. The premier could thus give the green light for the exclusive negotiation of the MSC-Lufthansa tandem, after the Ministry of Economy and Finance, sole shareholder of the newco, preferred it to the US fund Certares, in commercial partnership with Air France -Klm and Delta Airlines, as it would offer better economic, strategic and social prospects for both Ita and the country. The consortium led by the Aponte Group would receive an overall share of 80%, with 60% to MSC and 20% to the German company while the remaining 20% ​​would remain in the hands of the Mef. The figure put on the plate by MSC-Lufthansa would be 900 million euros against the billion of the May offer. When in January the same consortium presented the first expression of interest in the newco, the valuation was between 1.2 and 1.5 billion euros for a majority stake. In recent weeks the president of Ita himself, Alfredo Altavilla, had invited “to hurry up” because “time destroys value”. While waiting to be sold, Ita has in the meantime asked the Mef for the second tranche of the capital increase, equal to 400 million euros, in addition to the 720 million already disbursed. The last tranche of 250 million is expected for next year, a sum that the future government would save if the sale to MSC-Lufthansa went through now.