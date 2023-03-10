“Because love and fear can hardly coexist, it is preferable to be feared than to be loved.” Nicholas Machiavelli

I have tried to understand and then comprehend what we have experienced since the military Chávez came to power and even more, since that pernicious episode of February 4, 1992 even.

Hardly, I think, do we manage to duly ponder the protruding features of the phenomenology that we perceive and metabolize. There is still a lot of study, research and academy, in addition.

However, the force of the facts that make up our reality guides us towards an irrefragable verification: of that Venezuela structured from a republican and democratic base that we had in 1998, very little remains. As much as the country’s well-being and macroeconomic slack remain, that is, almost nothing or, specifying, meanness, dysfunctionality, uprooting, backwardness and mediocrity.

Chávez came hand in hand with anti-politics and, on the other hand, those who did not think it through or calculate what that leap into the void meant, putting the country at the mercy of demagogic populism and flattering stupidity, corrupting everything in its path. , compromising by doing so freedom and the rule of law, as Luis Castro Leiva warned us on January 23, 1998, without being heard a single word.

It appeared in the speech of the leader in uniform, whose executions did not postulate him at all transcendental, a revolution willing from the beginning to destroy and transmute the invaluable acquired that the only republican period of our future left us. Along the way and contrary to his doctrine, the adventurer sutured to his project the moral credit and the school of thought of the Liberator. Andrés Eloy Blanco also warned us about that. We do not realize this perversion until late.

The mandarria was raised by Chávez “swearing an oath on a dying Constitution.” After the surprising endorsement that the Supreme Court of Justice gave him on January 19, 1999, thus legitimizing, with an irresponsible interpretation, the assault, the impairment, the ignorance and the violation of the 1961 Constitution.

There also debuts, in the name of what they called a revolution, the systematic deconstitutionalization that, 25 years later, shows itself exultantly impudent and as a legacy of the Bonapartist commander, to whom he offered the “lumpenproletariat” and others, these wealthy and as has been said, influential also, not only victory but sovereignty itself.

The revolution has not achieved the goals of 21st century socialism; on the contrary, it turned the country into a deconstructed, undone, disorganized, dilapidated, denatured essay. Very poor materially and spiritually. He has liquefied all his securities and strengths in the suicidal transit of recklessness. It is a sign of frustration. How much is the opportunity cost paid?

The constitutional dematerialization, in the name of the people, has been taking place, emptying the norm of its content and its formal entity. This has been achieved, while the public spectrum has been deinstitutionalized. The state apparatus and its corporations were inoculated with personalism and pragmatism. It was biased, ideologizing justice, education, the armed forces, foreign policy, economic policy, the oil industry, agricultural production, property, unions, unions, parties and the citizen spirit.

In just the last decade it can be connoted, and we do so by way of example, adulterations, frauds, in the express appointment of the magistrates of the TSJ; irregular appointment of the rectors of the CNE; illegal and arbitrary appointment of the Republican Moral Council, making it completely partisan; election of a dream that they called the National Constituent Assembly illegally and unconstitutionally to annul, the National Assembly, legitimately elected in 2015.

Popular sovereignty, democracy, the election of representatives, did not escape the onslaught of the revolution, altering and forging results to twist the citizen’s will, from the same referendum in 2005 and from there, in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2020. .

The devastaters of the revolution of all failures have been cementing the disaster inwards, but also outwards. Agreements and treaties constituting the line of assumption of human rights and their defense have been denounced and Venezuela withdrew from the Inter-American System, from the OAS, from the Andean Community, from Mercosur and does not pay the UN its quota, limiting itself to speak but not be able to vote with the other countries. The Venezuelan State has become unconventional, internationally disorganized, its leaders are virtually prisoners of international criminal justice, leaving the country isolated and suspicious everywhere.

It is then aligned with Cuba, North Korea, China, Russia and especially with Putin, Belarus, Turkey and Nicaragua are the allies of the Maduro government and from there we can see where Venezuela is located and where it is going. Far then from the first world and democracy and human rights.

De-republicanized then, functioning with great difficulty, with a permanent humanitarian drama, with hunger, thirst and misery everywhere, with a cast of international illegal actors operating from its territory, the Venezuelan State wanders, justifiably receiving the epithet and qualification of failed. .

Unable to ensure its sovereign powers, sustained by repression and fear, insecure and wounded by the centrifuge that throws its offspring around the world, practically accused of State crimes, Venezuela shows its battered condition.

And, even so, those who brought us to this crisis and I do not stop repeating it, offer to continue managing the agony. This is understood by the fiasco and paralyzing ineptitude, by the crude cynicism of its “dignitaries” and, above all, by the fear of ever being tried for their crimes.

@nchittylaroche

