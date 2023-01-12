Listen to the audio version of the article

The race to renew the ISEE has started for 5 million 330 thousand families benefiting from the single universal allowance. Even if the Government has announced its intention to intervene on this point in the coming months, the amounts due for each child covered by the measure will be modulated on the basis of the indicator of the equivalent economic situation (Isee) of the family nucleus also in 2023.

There is time until February 28 to send the DSU (Single Substitute Declaration) to INPS and obtain an update of the indicator, otherwise starting from the month of March only the minimum amount of 50 euros will be paid for each child. At that point, only those who update the ISEE by 30 June will be able to obtain the arrears recalculated on the basis of the parameter from the month of March: those who do it later will receive them modulated on the basis of the indicator only from the moment of presentation of the DSU.

Who must renew the Isee

Out of a total of 8,446,512 children reached, 18.6% are those to whom the single allowance is recognized in the absence of a valid ISEE from the family unit to which they belong (1,567,607 in all, based on data INPS at the end of November 2022). Therefore, many families affected by the measure did not present the ISEE last year, despite the fact that it is “superfluous” to have it only for those who exceed 40 thousand euros: only beyond this threshold is the universal minimum quota in any case. It is even more surprising to note, despite the corrections envisaged in these cases to the equivalence scale, that the ISEE has not been presented for as many as 42,899 disabled children to whom the measure is recognized, therefore, in a minimal form.

For the other beneficiary children, for whom an ISEE was completed in 2022 (6.88 million), it remains necessary to present the new DSU by February 28 to continue receiving the sums due based on the economic situation. Otherwise, for example, for 3.98 million children with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros, from March the allowance could drop from the 195 euros recognized on average in this bracket to the 50 minimum quota.

The same deadline must also be respected by the approximately 350,000 households to which the amounts are recognized together with the basic income, so the renewal of the ISEE is doubly necessary to maintain both social benefits.