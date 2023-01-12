In the days of football in mourning after the death of Gianluca Viallil’to come he dusted off a study carried out by the ISS in 2005, which, as Dr. Vanacore explains, “had detected twice as many cases of death among football players due to pancreatic cancer”.

DOCTOR VANACORE’S STUDY – These are the statements of the professor, neuro epidemiologist of the National Center of Epidemiology and Health Surveillance of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in Rome: “Right now I’m re-reading that first and only study that we published in 2005 and I confess that I feel a certain unease, also because I think it’s time to update it. In our research, which ended with the finding of 350 football players who died from various pathologies , the most significant epidemiological data that emerged even then was that of the 4.99 expected cases of football players who died of pancreatic cancer, we found 9. Double that, and the same, but with a percentage that cannot be judged as “significant” as that of the pancreas, was valid for cases of liver cancer, 4.8 expected and 9 found and leukemia, 5.08 expected cases, 9 found”-

DATA ON THE INCIDENCE OF ALS – Not only that, in support of the thesis also the data, which show how the incidence of ALS is incredibly high in football players: “In 2005 the incidence of deaths from ALS in football was 12 times higher, but that figure was updated in 2019 by the group of researchers from the Mario Negri Institute in Milan, who, reaching 2018 with an extended follow-up compared to our study found 32 cases of death from ALS in the football population and a double risk compared to the general population”.

THE WORDS OF LOTITO – Also the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotitoat the funeral home set up to greet Sinisa Mihajlovic, had raised an alarm about the diseases affecting former footballers: “I think we need to go deeper into some issues, some diseases recur too often that could be linked to the type of stress and treatments. We are talking about nothing, there is no scientific discourse, of course we have to ask ourselves the question of why these things happen in a recurring way. They also happen in ordinary life, but it is more difficult for powerful and strong physicists to happen. I hope there is no connection, however we must ask ourselves all-round questions to investigate some types of diseases that are beginning to be many in our world“.