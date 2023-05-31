Home » Fuels go down again for the next fortnight
Fuels go down again for the next fortnight

The new rates will be in force from May 30 to June 12, informed the Department of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines and contemplate reductions of up to nine cents in the price of a gallon.

In an already frequent update every 15 days, the entity specified that superior or special gasoline, which is the one with the greatest reduction, will have a price of 4.33 dollars per gallon in the central zone, 4.34 in the western area and $4.37 in the east. from the country.

Regular fuel will not vary from its current price in the central and western area, and its cost will only decrease by one cent in the eastern part of the country. Thus, the prices would be 4.12, 4.13 and 4.16 for the center, west and east of the territory respectively.

For its part, diesel will reduce its cost by six cents in the central zone and five in the west and east. In this way, the prices that will come into effect will be 3.59 (center) 3.60 (west) and 3.64 per gallon in the east.

