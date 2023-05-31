Antonio Orozco: “I love Argentina very much and I will do everything so that you love me too”

Anthony Orozco he is happy to present himself again in Argentina. For him, with a 23-year career, it is the place he wants to conquer, that he has to conquer. And for that he is going to present himself today May 31 in Mendoza (city that he plans to discover walking its streets), a show that will be followed by another June 2nd in Quality Space of Córdobahe 3 en Tribus de Santa Fehe 4 in the circle of Rosario and finally the thursday 8 nothing less than in porteño Opera Theater.

Before this beautiful and desired national tour, Antonio’s eyes shine and the smile hardly enters his face with joy, while he receives the press in the modern offices of Universal Music, his record company: “I know that when they love you a lot, in the end you let yourself be loved. And I love this country very much and I need this country one day, one day, to love me.” explains the hopeful Barcelona singer-songwriter with the encounter with the local public.

I feel like I’m starting over and I want to think that, as it happened to me in Montevideo, where they sang all my songs, I will continue to be very surprised these days -adds-. My goal is to create a very strong bond with this country. I know what to do because I’ve been doing this for many years and I’m going to get it because it’s what I want to do. I am in a moment in my life in which I do what I want and I am going to dedicate to this Argentine public the time it needs: 5, 10, 15, years, 20, whatever it takes until the end finds my way here and As I love this country, one day it will end up loving me. I hope so”.

Live Profile: What attracts you to Argentina?

Anthony Orozco: I am going to tell you very easily: the idiosyncrasies, the way of livingthe culture in general that is lived and breathed in the streets, people who live at a pace that resonates a lot inside me: I know the streets, the corners I’ve never been to, you know? I think we speak the same language, we feel the same way and I will never forget the first concerts five months ago at La Trastienda. I couldn’t believe what was happening there, what the public got to do. And I was floating five feet off the ground. Since you can’t explain it, I suppose that must be love.

VP: Was Luciano Pereyra important in this step?

TO THE: At first, when Pereyra He decided to sing with me, it was very good for me and it was Luciano who gave us the kick and got us into the system, so I will always owe him and I am super happy to be able to count on him for anything. I think he also feels very proud because he, in a way, he encouraged us a lot, “Sale, sale“, and here we are. I hope I don’t disappoint anyone.

VP: What will the concerts be like?

TO THE: We have put together a concert that has a lot to do with Argentina, is a line of argument that has to do with the country, drawn up and made here. It is a research work of a few months; I know what songs were played here, why, when and how. From there we have put together a concert from which you have no escape because, if you live in Argentina, the songs will sound familiar to you.

I am going to make a recommendation for everyone who comes to any of the concerts on this tour: come with light clothes, comfortable shoes because you are going to jump, sing, scream and I guarantee you that you are going to sweat too. Whoever comes will not leave the same as how he entered, I promise, no one will pass indifferent. And I am agitated, extremely nervous, because it is my first date; If Argentina is neglected, I’ll get inside. I have come to enjoy.

And he says goodbye happy, with effusive hugs, authentic like him, eager to meet the faces of this silver audience that excites him so much and makes his eyes shine. Illusion that we share with this magnificent, direct and very warm artist.