Rift Apart” coming soon to PC

The next PlayStation exclusive is coming to PC. This time it’s the latest coup from Ratchet & Clank.

Image: Sony

Sony has announced that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will soon be available on PC. So far, the adventures of the cult duo have only been reserved for Playstation players. The release date is scheduled for July 26, 2023. A price is not yet known. Experience has shown that Sony’s PC conversions are full-price titles.

PC gamers will benefit from some improvements. The game should support a free choice of frame rates and the latest upsampling technologies. You’ll have a choice of NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection technology. NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLAA to improve image quality are also included.

Of course, there will be full mouse and keyboard support – with customizable controls. If you want, you can also use the controller, including haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects. Since quite a few PC gamers use an ultrawide monitor, formats of 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 should also be supported. Both the gameplay and the film sequences have been specially optimized for ultrawide monitors.

Additionally, the PC version includes the five suits of armor from the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Ratchet & Clank 20th Anniversary Armor Pack, and five other suits of armor inspired by previous installments in the series. Sony plans to release more information in the coming weeks.

What: Sony