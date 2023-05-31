One of the hottest topics for cannabis opponents is impaired driving. The question comes in many forms, but the most pervasive is whether new cannabis law reforms lead to an increase in road accidents.

Unfortunately for the opponents of cannabis legalization, the data does not support these opponents. A recent study conducted in Canada highlights what actually happens (or doesn’t happen) after a nation legalizes recreational cannabis.

According to data published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Review, neither the approval of the legalization of recreational marijuana use nor the growth of cannabis retail sales are associated with any increase in traffic accidents.

Canadian researchers assessed traffic accident trends in Toronto in the years leading up to and immediately following legalization:

“Born there CCA [Canadian Cannabis Act] born he NCS [numero di negozi di cannabis pro capite] are associated with concomitant changes in outcomes (traffic safety). … During the first year of CRUL approval [leggi sull’uso ricreativo della cannabis] in Toronto, no significant changes were observed in crashes, road fatalities, and KSI [tutti gli utenti della strada uccisi o gravemente feriti]”.

The results are consistent with those of other Canadian studies. A study, published last year in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, “found no evidence that implementation of the Cannabis Act was associated with significant changes in post-legalization patterns of all emergency department visits for traffic accidents.

Another study, published earlier this year, similarly concluded: ‘Overall, there is no clear evidence that RCL [leggi sulla cannabis ricreativa] had no effect on rates of hospitalizations in emergency departments and hospitalizations for motor vehicle or pedestrian/cyclist injuries across Canada”.

(also Norm)