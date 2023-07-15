Full loading power before Star Movie

Electricity can now be refueled there at eight public charging points. The mix between 11 and 150 kW is perfect for managing director Hans-Peter Obermayr: “The location on the motorway also makes charging attractive for travellers.” The Wels Strom e-charging station at the Star Movie is one of 20 in the city. A second 150 kW hypercharger is on Wiesenstrasse. According to Wels Strom, the city has the densest charging station network of all cities in Austria in relation to the number of inhabitants.

