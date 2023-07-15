Peripheral Heart Action Training: A Total Body Workout for Aesthetics, Slimming, and Toning

Peripheral Heart Action Training: A Total Body Workout for Aesthetic Goals

July 15 – Peripheral Heart Action (PHA) training is gaining popularity as a highly effective workout for both men and women. This total body workout focuses on aesthetics, slimming, and toning, and is becoming a top choice for fitness enthusiasts aiming to achieve their summer body goals.

PHA training is not a recent phenomenon, as its principles were developed by Arthur H. Steinhaus and gained attention in the 1960s thanks to Bob Gajdav, former Mr. America and Mr. Universe. Elena Buscone, a personal trainer and certified yoga and pilates teacher at the Aspria Harbor Club in Milan, explains the characteristics of PHA.

The basic principle of PHA is the continuous and prolonged stimulation of all muscle groups through multi-joint exercises. Each muscle group is targeted only once, and the circuit is repeated for at least five laps without breaks. The circuit consists of five to six exercises with an intensity ranging between 60% and 75%. The workout should be tailored to individual preparation, age, and subjective conditions.

One key aspect of PHA training is the absence of recovery between exercises and circuit rounds. The intensity and load of each exercise should increase with each round to maximize results. A complete PHA workout typically lasts for 45 minutes.

For those who enjoy an aerobic component in their workouts, there is the option of mixed PHA training. This variation incorporates cardio fitness equipment like treadmills or stationary bikes, as well as activities like skipping rope, into the circuit.

The benefits of PHA training are numerous. It improves circulation by increasing vascularization of the heart towards peripheral areas, leading to normalized blood pressure. Additionally, muscles become toned and defined, cholesterol levels decrease, and overall strength and endurance increase. PHA training is particularly recommended for individuals aiming to lose weight quickly due to its high caloric expenditure and increase in basal metabolic rate. As always, it should be complemented with a varied and balanced diet.

For women, PHA training is particularly beneficial in the fight against cellulite. The increased blood circulation between different muscle groups promotes muscle toning and helps drain excess fluids, preventing fluid retention that commonly affects areas such as the legs and buttocks. Its effectiveness makes it ideal, especially during the summer, as it is short and efficient. For optimal results, three PHA workouts per week are recommended, and it is suggested to finish each session with a swim in the sea, if possible, or a cold shower. In mountainous areas, a 10-minute walk and dipping legs in cool streams can serve as a refreshing way to conclude the workout.

PHA training is revolutionizing the fitness industry, offering a time-efficient and effective total body workout. Whether it’s for aesthetic goals, slimming, or toning, PHA training is a versatile option for both men and women seeking to achieve their desired physique.

