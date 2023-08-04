Funes confirms business relationship with Muyshondt

On this day, the former president and fugitive from Salvadoran justice, Mauricio Funes, confirmed that he had a business relationship with Alejandro Muyshondt, who charged for sending him privileged information.

“My relationship was of a commercial nature, I paid him in exchange for privileged information,” Funes shared through social networks.

Subsequently, the former president deleted the tweet where he also claimed that Alejandro Muyshondt shared information about the Presidential House and about the location of President Nayib Bukele.

“I deleted the previous tweet because many were accusing me of being an accomplice to Muyshondt, when he acted on his own and I only had a BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP with him,” Funes added on Twitter.

