Further training for cannabis cultivation planned

Vinzenz Winter, head of the Münster-Wolbeck Educational Center for Horticulture and Agriculture, said they wanted to start doing this in the course of the year. In the greenhouses there, the practical part of the Continuing education are held, plus online training and an exam at the end. According to Winter, the training is aimed at professionals with a gardening background. Career changers could also have a chance at the fee-based seminar – but not “growers” who have illegally gained experience in the field.