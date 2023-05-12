Home » Further training for cannabis cultivation planned
News

Further training for cannabis cultivation planned

by admin
Further training for cannabis cultivation planned

Vinzenz Winter, head of the Münster-Wolbeck Educational Center for Horticulture and Agriculture, said they wanted to start doing this in the course of the year. In the greenhouses there, the practical part of the Continuing education are held, plus online training and an exam at the end. According to Winter, the training is aimed at professionals with a gardening background. Career changers could also have a chance at the fee-based seminar – but not “growers” who have illegally gained experience in the field.

See also  Serie A, salvation play-off: Cagliari is all played in the bedlam of Salerno

You may also like

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy insists on recapturing Crimea

Cooling work completed in the boiler, which has...

Judge sanctioned the mayor of Valledupar for invasions...

D2 / J21: Gbikinti FC defeated again, results...

A call for the security of Cauca and...

Chongqing sister and brother were thrown down the...

Football, 2nd Bundesliga: St. Pauli versus Düsseldorf –...

Assimi GOITA elevates Robert DUSSEY to the rank...

Government does make eyes to peace with the...

Prince Charming makes his fans scream

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy