Future Ready Scholarship: Miami Dade College Provides Financial Aid for Middle-Class Students

Miami Dade College Offers Scholarship Opportunities for Middle-Class Students

MIAMI – Miami Dade College is offering a new scholarship initiative called “Future Ready,” aimed at providing support to middle-class students who do not qualify for other financial aid. This exciting opportunity allows students to pursue a university degree without the burden of paying out-of-pocket expenses.

The announcement was made by Madeline Pumariega, the president of Miami Dade College, and Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade, during a special event held on the university campus. The program, which has received funding of three million dollars from the local government, aims to bridge the gap in the financial aid system and enable more students to access higher education.

“This scholarship is a unique opportunity for thousands of residents to study at Miami Dade College without having to pay anything out of pocket, since it covers costs that are not assumed by other scholarships or loans,” stated Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. She emphasized that education is an investment in the future of the county and urged students to take advantage of this opportunity.

The Future Ready scholarship is open to high school graduates who have a GPA of 2.0 or higher, or those who have obtained the GED or home school certificate. The beneficiaries of this scholarship will be able to begin their higher education journey in 2023.

Madeline Pumariega, the director of the university center, explained that the scholarship addresses a gap in the financial aid system. “We know there are federal scholarships for low-income students and state scholarships for high-achieving students,” she said. “This scholarship is intended for students whose parents work and earn enough to not be eligible for federal or state scholarships. It makes it possible for many young people to pursue higher education without going into debt and obtain the diploma that will open the doors of the future.”

The first disbursement of $750,000 from the recently approved budget has already been made, signaling the commitment of the local government towards education. The mayor highlighted that this scholarship program will continue to receive annual funding for the next few years.

Interested students can find more information about the Future Ready scholarship program by visiting the Miami Dade College website. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make your parents proud and secure a better future through education at Miami Dade College. Apply for the Future Ready scholarship today!

