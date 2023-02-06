Home News Future terms of $12 billion are not enough for the Metro: Petro
News

Future terms of $12 billion are not enough for the Metro: Petro

by admin
Future terms of $12 billion are not enough for the Metro: Petro

President Gustavo Petro once again defended his position on undergrounding a section of the first line of the Bogotá Metro, as requested by Mayor Claudia López.

Through his Twitter account, he responded to an interview by Claudia López to the newspaper El Tiempo, where she assured that the capital “He doesn’t deserve that mistreatment, that threat or that blackmail,” according to what was said by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, not to finance other works if the request of the president is not accepted.

The first point that Petro referred to is that the Metro contract can be modified to build an underground section, explaining that just as the Chinese consortium building the work recommended doing it between 72nd and 10th streets, which he described as “quite innocuous”, you can do “the stations between 72, Caracas and the first of May up to carrera 50”.

Another point made by the Head of State is that the future validity For the first line, which exists from the government of Iván Duque for $12 billion, they are not enough “given the jump in the exchange rate.”

“Dialogue between the mayor’s office and the nation is necessary to ensure the continuity of the work,” said the president.

It may interest you: Minor disputes delayed the subway by 80 years: Escobar

The president also assured that “The definitive studies of the elevated metro have not been deliveredit is not true that works are being carried out directly from the subway”.

See also  The “chef of the poor” Dino Impagliazzo died in Rome

“The complementary works that are being carried out today are important, transfer of nets, patio workshop, but construction has not yet begun,” he added.

Finally, Petro confirmed that he received the invitation from the Chinese government to discuss the works carried out by that country in Colombia “and establish the future of our state and social relations.”

“The Colombian society of engineers will advise the transport ministry at all times,” said the president.

You may also like

Foreign Ministry opens service channels for Colombians in...

Ana del Castillo revealed how many surgeries she...

36 people captured among other achievements generated the...

Shock plan to face the educational crisis

what’s going on?Three “Tigers” who were born in...

A young man died after falling into the...

Three senior officials, including the deputy commander of...

High-level mission of WHO and PAHO will advise...

Yopal Mayor’s Office defended the steps taken to...

Four reasons for the “long crown”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy