President Gustavo Petro once again defended his position on undergrounding a section of the first line of the Bogotá Metro, as requested by Mayor Claudia López.

Through his Twitter account, he responded to an interview by Claudia López to the newspaper El Tiempo, where she assured that the capital “He doesn’t deserve that mistreatment, that threat or that blackmail,” according to what was said by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, not to finance other works if the request of the president is not accepted.

The first point that Petro referred to is that the Metro contract can be modified to build an underground section, explaining that just as the Chinese consortium building the work recommended doing it between 72nd and 10th streets, which he described as “quite innocuous”, you can do “the stations between 72, Caracas and the first of May up to carrera 50”.

Another point made by the Head of State is that the future validity For the first line, which exists from the government of Iván Duque for $12 billion, they are not enough “given the jump in the exchange rate.”

“Dialogue between the mayor’s office and the nation is necessary to ensure the continuity of the work,” said the president.

The president also assured that “The definitive studies of the elevated metro have not been deliveredit is not true that works are being carried out directly from the subway”.

“The complementary works that are being carried out today are important, transfer of nets, patio workshop, but construction has not yet begun,” he added.

Finally, Petro confirmed that he received the invitation from the Chinese government to discuss the works carried out by that country in Colombia “and establish the future of our state and social relations.”

“The Colombian society of engineers will advise the transport ministry at all times,” said the president.