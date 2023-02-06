Printable version

Press release no. 7

Release date November 14, 2022

Nas, Minister Schillaci signs decree for personnel increase The announcement during the visit to the headquarters of the Command in viale dell’Aeronautica

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci today visited the Roman headquarters of the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health, in Viale dell’Aeronautica, where he announced the imminent injection of new energies into this strategic sector.

In fact, the Minister of Health has signed a decree which allows soldiers in the role of Superintendents, in possession of the envisaged requisites, to participate in the specialist course in order to be part of the Nas.

“The Nas carry out work on a daily basis throughout the national territory that has an immediate and tangible impact on the daily life of citizens. An intense and indispensable commitment to protect public health, also ensured in the fight against Covid, which requires an increasing use of qualified personnel, capable of dealing with the various and complex verification and control needs. It is also thanks to the work of the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health that healthy foods arrive on our tables and in school canteens, that the health of hospitalized patients and the safety of the elderly in rest homes are protected, that the drugs we use they are reliable and safe”, underlined Minister Schillaci.

From January 2021 to November 2022, the activity of the Nas led to over 118,000 checks in the food, pharmaceutical and health sectors during which millions of kilograms of food were seized for a value of almost 72 million euros and masses 1,300,000 packs of medicines seized.