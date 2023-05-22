Fuzhou-Taiwan Airline Officially Resumed-Original News- Southeast.com

The Fuzhou-Taiwan route officially resumed (photo by Feng Chuanye, reporter from Dongnan.com)

Southeast Net, May 22 (reporter Feng Chuanye) On the afternoon of May 22, the passenger route between Fuzhou Changle International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport officially resumed operation, and the first Fuzhou-Taipei Songshan flight was directly flown by Xiamen Airlines. This is also the first non-stop passenger flight between Fuzhou and Taiwan since the outbreak of the epidemic.

According to the plan, starting today, Xiamen Airlines will operate 6 round-trip flights on the Fuzhou-Taipei Songshan route every week, with one round-trip flight every day except every Friday. The outbound flight number is MF883, which departs from Fuzhou at 18:15 every day and arrives in Taipei Songshan at 19:45; the return flight number is MF884, departs from Taipei Songshan at 20:45 and arrives in Fuzhou at 22:10.

On the first day of the resumption of flights, Xiamen Airlines specially held a warm first flight launch ceremony in the international departure hall of the terminal. At 16:15, Fuzhou-Taipei Songshan flight information appeared on the flight display information board of Fuzhou Changle International Airport after a long absence. The direct flight MF883 by Xiamen Airlines this time carried a total of 157 passengers, most of whom were Taiwanese businessmen and compatriots from Taiwan. The sales passenger load factor reached 93%, exceeding the average passenger load factor of this route in 2019. At the waiting scene, passengers took photos with the staff of Xiamen Airlines to celebrate the joy of traveling in both directions.

In December 2008, Xiamen Airlines established a Taiwan office, becoming the first mainland airline to set up an office in Taiwan, and successively launched regular round-trip flights from Fuzhou to Taipei Songshan, Taipei Taoyuan, and Kaohsiung. Before the epidemic, a total of 14,000 cross-strait flights had been carried out, carrying 1.83 million passengers. Xiamen Airlines’ Fuzhou-Taiwan route, the “heron” of the treasure island, has already become an important “air channel” for people from the two places to visit relatives and friends, business contacts, and cultural exchanges.

“In the future, we will continue to uphold the important mission of “serving cross-strait exchanges”, use the greatest enthusiasm, the most refined service and the most beautiful smile to provide good service, good operation, and good development of the Fuzhou-Taiwan route, and strive to build it into a A high-quality and convenient air bridge that is widely loved by passengers from both sides of the strait will contribute new and greater strength to further promote Fuzhou’s foreign exchanges and cross-strait integration!” According to Huang Zhenyang, deputy general manager of Xiamen Airlines Fuzhou Branch, on-site introduction, next, Xiamen Airlines The resumption plan of the Fuzhou-Taiwan route will be further strengthened, and at the turn of spring and summer, the cross-strait relationship will be aroused.

It is reported that on June 2, the Fuzhou-Kaohsiung route of Xiamen Airlines will also resume, and it is planned to implement a round-trip flight every Friday. The outbound flight number is MF8679, which departs from Fuzhou every Friday at 17:10 and arrives in Kaohsiung at 18:50; the return flight number is MF8680, which departs from Kaohsiung at 19:50 and arrives in Fuzhou at 21:25.

From June 13th, the Fuzhou-Taoyuan route will officially resume, with one round-trip flight planned every Tuesday. The outbound flight number is MF879, which departs from Fuzhou every Tuesday at 09:00 and arrives in Taoyuan at 10:25; the return flight number is MF880, which departs from Taoyuan at 11:25 and arrives in Fuzhou at 13:00.

