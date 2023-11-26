Home » Gallery: Raivo Tafenau celebrated his jubilee with a big concert in Haapsalu
News

Gallery: Raivo Tafenau celebrated his jubilee with a big concert in Haapsalu

by admin
Gallery: Raivo Tafenau celebrated his jubilee with a big concert in Haapsalu

Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Jazz musician Raivo Tafenau celebrated his 60th birthday in Haapsalu on Saturday evening with a big anniversary concert “Saxofoniga kulgeja”.

During the concert in two different halls, Joel Remmel, Heikko Remmel, Ramuel Tafenau, Petteri Hasa, Ain Agan, Raul Vaigla, Meelis Vind, Siim Aimla, Marianne Leibur, Maarja Aasma, Antti Kammiste shared the stage with Tafenau. According to Tafenau, they are good musicians with whom he has had a lot of laughs in recent years.

The first half of the concert took place in the theater hall of the Haapsalu Cultural Center, the second half in the balcony hall, where people immediately started to spin. Between the stories, Tafenau interjected funny incidents from his life.

Previous articleTeachers made a coloring book for children

See also  Head-on collision between two cars, a woman is serious

You may also like

Plastic bags in organic waste are causing problems...

Red distributed one million fake euros

United States, where wanting a family could put...

Shutdown in US again canceled for the short...

DOVO has been detonating bombs on Koksijde beach...

They carry out a vaccination and sterilization day...

Chancellor Scholz visits the Pope – DW –...

The mothers of the Ecuadorian national teams in...

Accused of several homicides – El Diario

Do your own tax return with Elster or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy