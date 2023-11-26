Gallery: Raivo Tafenau celebrated his jubilee with a big concert in Haapsalu

Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Jazz musician Raivo Tafenau celebrated his 60th birthday in Haapsalu on Saturday evening with a big anniversary concert “Saxofoniga kulgeja”.

During the concert in two different halls, Joel Remmel, Heikko Remmel, Ramuel Tafenau, Petteri Hasa, Ain Agan, Raul Vaigla, Meelis Vind, Siim Aimla, Marianne Leibur, Maarja Aasma, Antti Kammiste shared the stage with Tafenau. According to Tafenau, they are good musicians with whom he has had a lot of laughs in recent years.

The first half of the concert took place in the theater hall of the Haapsalu Cultural Center, the second half in the balcony hall, where people immediately started to spin. Between the stories, Tafenau interjected funny incidents from his life.

